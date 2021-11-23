APIX (APIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.90 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, APIX has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $15.90 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.