Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

