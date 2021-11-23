Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.