Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.