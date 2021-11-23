Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

