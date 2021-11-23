Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $166.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 304.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

