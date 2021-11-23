Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
APRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 671,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
