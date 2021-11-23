Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

APRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 671,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

