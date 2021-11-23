APYSwap Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $300,984.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

