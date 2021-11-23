AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,238 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a P/E ratio of -758.24 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

