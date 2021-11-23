AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,238 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a P/E ratio of -758.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Veru Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.