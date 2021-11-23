AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PKE opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

