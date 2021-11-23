AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $4,286,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 63.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.