AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

