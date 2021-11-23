AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,213 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,910 shares of company stock worth $3,848,031. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

