AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

