Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

