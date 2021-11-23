Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $783.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.62 and a 200-day moving average of $646.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.90 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

