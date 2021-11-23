Arden Trust Co Sells 916 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elastic were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,883,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $4,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

