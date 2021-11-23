Aries Wealth Management Buys 1,342 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after buying an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

