Aries Wealth Management Buys 262 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

