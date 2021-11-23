Aries Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

