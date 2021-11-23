Aries Wealth Management Has $506,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $183.37 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.