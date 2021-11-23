Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.