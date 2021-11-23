Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $138.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE ANET opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,948 shares of company stock worth $209,258,036. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

