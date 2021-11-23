Ark (ARK) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003409 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $258.90 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,309,133 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

