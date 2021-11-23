Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. Research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.