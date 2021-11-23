Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.