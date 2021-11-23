Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

