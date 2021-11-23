Arthur A. Levin Sells 25,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

