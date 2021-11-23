AscendEX (BitMax) Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.