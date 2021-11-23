ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.00

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 8261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

