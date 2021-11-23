Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Aspen Group stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

