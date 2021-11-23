Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 7,244 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $208,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $908.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $44.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

