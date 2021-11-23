Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 8.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.24. 126,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,275,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
