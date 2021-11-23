Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ATHX stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Athersys by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

