Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $530.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.