ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.99. ATN International shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 47,400 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ATNI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

