Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Down 13.3%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 205,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

