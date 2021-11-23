Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6866270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of C$116.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

