Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 283,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,274,317 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

