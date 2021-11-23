Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Autodesk stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 2,278,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.24. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $252.60 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

