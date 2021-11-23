Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.48.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Autohome has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

