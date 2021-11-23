Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

