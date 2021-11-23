Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.