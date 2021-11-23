Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,683 shares of company stock valued at $21,713,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

