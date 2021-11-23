Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

