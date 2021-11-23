Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

