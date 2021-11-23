Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.60 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 27,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,475. Avaya has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.