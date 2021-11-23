Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.44 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

