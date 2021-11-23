Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

