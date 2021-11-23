Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 82,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.15.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 397,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,549. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $135.21 and a twelve month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

