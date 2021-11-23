Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded down $37.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,888.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,848.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,662.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

